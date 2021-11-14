Sylvester Stallone Claims He Nearly Died Filming Rocky IV

Rocky vs. Drago, Sylvester Stallone’s director’s cut of Rocky IV, is finally here as is a behind-the-scenes documentary about the film, offering fans new looks and information about the iconic film. Among those is the revelation about the iconic fight scene between Stallone’s Rocky and Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago with Stallone saying that he nearly died due to an injury sustained in the filming of the fight – and then went on to include the fight in the film.



In the documentary, Stallone explained that he had to be flown to intensive care in California from Canada during the fight where he ended up in the hospital for four days before heading back to work on the film.



“The first thing we shot [was] my entrance, [Lundgren’s] entrance, and the introductions, and then I got really injured during the fight and I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada,” Stallone explained in the documentary (via IGN).



“[Lundgren] pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it in the moment but later that night my heart started to swell,” Stallone continued. “My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels. Next thing I know I’m on this emergency, low-altitude flight. I’m in intensive care surrounded by nuns and then after that, I had to go back and finish the fight.”



Originally released in 1985, Rocky IV was written, directed by, and starred Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The film was the fourth in the franchise that has since gone on to include eight films total with two more in development and saw Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) enter the professional boxing world with the desire to take on World Champion Rocky. However, Rocky’s best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) takes on Drago instead and is killed in the ring prompting an enraged Rocky to fight Drago in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend’s death as well as defend the honor of his country.



Stallone’s director’s cut, officially titled Rocky Vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, was released in theaters for one night only on November 11th and is now available on VOD. The Rocky Vs Drago cut features an additional 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage.



“If you can go back to recut your film, I guarantee you you would approach it with a sensitivity and a wisdom, and a confidence, ‘oh, why didn’t I see that before?’” Stallone said in previously released documentary footage. “All of us are entitled to follow our dreams, to stick to our beliefs, because in the end that’s all you have and if you keep believing in that eventually your dreams will come true.”



Rocky IV: Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut is now available on VOD.