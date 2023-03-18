Creed III Hits Major Milestone at Worldwide Box Office

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in theaters this weekend, but it's not fairing quite as well as some other new films. One movie that keeps hitting big milestones is Creed III, the latest installment to the franchise that began with Rocky back in 1976. The new trilogy stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Appolo Creed, who Carl Weathers played in the first four Rocky films. The third Creed film also has the added bonus of being Jordan's directorial debut. Turns out, fans are enjoying watching Jordan's work, because the threequel just hit another milestone. According to box office reports, the movie has officially grossed $200 million worldwide.

Creed III was released in theaters three weeks ago and managed to earn $100 million during its first week. It looks like the moive will surpass Creed II, which earned $214.1 million worldwide when it was released back in 2018. The first Creed earned $173.6 million at the box office when it came out in 2015. It's been reported that Creed had a budget of $35 million, Creed II had a budget of $50 million and Creed III had a budget of $75 million, so each film has been a success.

Will There Be a Creed IV?

Currently, there's no word on whether or not Jordan plans to reprise his role as Adonis Creed, but if he continues to follow in the footstep of Sylvester Stallone and Rocky, the franchise won't be concluding with the newest installment. Stallone starred in six Rocky films before reprising his role in Creed and Creed II. Creed III is the first film of the franchise the actor is not in. While Jordan hasn't said if he plans to play Creed again, he has shared that he plans to direct more.

"I have to," Jordan told Good Morning America when asked if he wants to direct again. "All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of love it. I love it." During the interview, Jordan also talked about his favorite aspect of directing as well as the difficulties of directing and starring in the same movie.

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he said. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying." He added, "Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me."

Creed III is still playing in theaters.