Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover's New Remake Gets First Look and Release Window in New Teaser

The long-awaited TV remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is finally making its way to Amazon Prime Video, more than two years after it was officially announced. Co-created and executive produced by Donald Glover, the upcoming series is a reimagining of the 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married spies. After a lengthy development and production process, which included the recasting of Glover's co-star, Amazon Studios is now preparing to deliver the series to the world.

On Thursday, Prime Video released a teaser to showcase the shows and movies set to hit the streaming service in the second half of the year. That teaser included a few scenes from Mr. & Mrs. Smith, along with the news that the series will debut in November. A specific release date hasn't yet been announced. You can check out the full teaser video below!

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Cast

In addition to creating the series alongside Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover will be playing one of the titular spies in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. When the series was first announced, Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to star opposite Glover as the other half of the couple. Several months later, however, Waller-Bridge exited the project.

The other lead role ultimately went to Maya Erskine, the Emmy-nominated co-creator and star of Hulu's PEN15. Erskine is also starred in the acclaimed romantic comedy Plus One and recently appeared in multiple episode of Lucasfilm's Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith also includes I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel, and The Batman stars John Turturro and Paul Dano.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Series Exit

It wasn't surprising to see Waller-Bridge attached to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series when it was first announced, especially since she has an overall deal at Amazon and she worked with Glover on Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, creative differences led her depart the series in 2021.

Ahead of her starring turn in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this summer, Waller-Bridge was asked about her departure from Mr. & Mrs. Smith. She compared it to a marriage that simply didn't work out.

"I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it," she told Vanity Fair last month. "And I know it's gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it's about knowing when to leave the part. You don't want to get in the way of a vision."

"Some marriages just don't work out," she added.

Are you looking forward to checking out Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video later this year? Let us know in the comments!