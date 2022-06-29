Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series Adds Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano

Prime Video's new take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith just enlisted some major names. On Wednesday, it was announced (via Variety) that Michael Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action series in guest star roles. Exact details surrounding their roles are currently under wraps. The trio will be appearing alongside previously-announced series leads Donald Glover (Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), with the latter stepping into the role following the departure of previously-attached star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Glover co-created and executive produces Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside Francesca Sloane, who will be serving as showrunner.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will follow John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) as they are hired by a mysterious spy agency, venturing into espionage, marriage, and learning to intimately navigate both.

Coel is best known for her award-winning work on the HBO limited series I May Destroy You, which she contributed to as star, creator, writer, director, and executive producer. Her previously work also includes Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising. She will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a currently-unknown role.

Turturro and Dano both appeared in Warner Bros.' recent The Batman movie, portraying Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton / The Riddler, respectively. Turturro was also recently seen in the Apple TV+ series Severance, with previous work including The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, and Do the Right Thing. Dano, meanwhile, previously worked on projects like There Will Be Blood and Ruby Sparks.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith series has been in the works since 2021, and would serve as a new take on the 2005 Doug Liman film of the same name. That project starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and ultimately made almost half a billion dollars worldwide. The film initially spawned a pilot for a potential spinoff television series, which would have starred Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster as John and Jane. A prequel film was also in the works, which eventually became the 2016 film Keeping Up with the Joneses.

(Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic, Rich Fury/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will debut exclusively on Prime Video at a later date.