Wouldn't it be nice if there were a Beach Boys documentary? Disney+ announced on Tuesday that it will release The Beach Boys, an all-new, feature-length documentary chronicling and celebrating more than 60 years of the iconic band, on May 24. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Beach Boys of past and present — including Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks — the documentary will coincide with the release of an official soundtrack album comprised of songs from the film.

A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come, The Beach Boys traces the band from humble family beginnings in the 1960s through the present: as one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, and over 80 songs that charted worldwide — including 36 in the US Top 40, the most by a US rock band — The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award in 2001.

(Photo: Michael Ochs Archives)

A Kennedy/Marshall production with White Horse Pictures (The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart), Oscar-nominated filmmaker and producer Frank Marshall (the Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park films) directs The Beach Boys with Thom Zimny (Bruce Springsteen's A Letter to You, Willie Nelson & Family).

Featured interviews include luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham (Fleetwood Mac), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic), and Don Was (director of the Brian Wilson documentary I Just Wasn't Made for These Times). Viewers will also hear from the group's Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with former Beach Boys member Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from former member Ricky Fataar.

Marshall and Zimny serve as producers alongside Irving Azoff (A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys), Nicholas Ferrall (Lucy and Desi), Jeanne Elfant Festa (Billy Preston: That's the Way God Planned It), and Aly Parker (San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time). The Beach Boys is streaming May 24 on Disney+.