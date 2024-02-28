Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Remake Reveals First Trailer

The Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake has a first teaser trailer with full cast and release date info.





Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is officially getting a remake, and now we know the cast and crew that will be part of it – as well as getting a look at the first trailer!

The teaser trailer takes the classic premise of the 1991 film and brings it into today: an elderly lady rolls up to a house of noisy kids, clutching her bible in hand. The eldest daughter of the African-American family (in the Christina Applegate role) answers the door, already looking "Hell no" skeptical.

The new Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will star Nicole Richie and June Squibb as leads of an ensemble that will include Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America), comedian Ms. Pat, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, and newcomers Simone Joy Jones, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson and Tyriq Withers.

Wade Allain-Marcus is directing – he's previously worked as an actor, with roles in FX's Snowfall, HBO's Insecure, and ABC's Grown-ish. The script is by Ted Lasso writer Chuch Hayward; producers include Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is being produced through BET+ (which will host it for streaming release), while Iconic Events Releasing will handle the film's theatrical release. Tyra Banks is attached as an executive producer through her SMiZE Productions imprint, with Ryan Huffman, Eric Tosstorff, and Kim Coleman also attached as executive producers. Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter will serve as senior executive producers.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (2024) will be released in theaters on April 12th.

What Is Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Remake About?

As per Variety's report:

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead follows 17-year-old girl Tanya (Jones), who plans to vacation in Europe with her friends before heading to college in the fall. But her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to go to a wellness retreat in Thailand, so Tanya is forced to stay home with her siblings. When — as the title suggests — their elderly babysitter (Squibb) unexpectedly dies, Tayna gets a job working for an ambitious woman named Rose (Ritchie). As she juggles work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya navigates adulthood at the cost of her last summer of freedom.

This remake has been in development since 2020, when it was over at Treehouse Pictures.

"Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is an iconic cult classic," Treehouse president Justin Nappi said in a statement at the time. "We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today."

Michael Phillips has been with this remake since that time, and was an executive producer on the 1991 original version of the film:

"I'm amazed at how many people can quote dialogue from the original film, and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand-new way," Phillips said back in 2020.