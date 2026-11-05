Doom is Invading Your Snacks as Avengers Doomsday Cross Promotions Begin

Different iterations of the Marvel universe collide in Avengers Doomsday, just as many different flavors of tie-in snacks will arrive (or already have) at fast-food joints and chain restaurants. Many heroes will not survive the coming conflagration; can your digestive system survive the many forms of Doctor Doom-themed food, especially when it’s loaded with green coloring? You might have to be a truly global citizen to take them all on — like a true multiversal threat, Doomsday partners with different fast food chains in different countries. Here in the U.S., it gets Jack in the Box, which also partnered with Deadpool & Wolverine. Elsewhere, it gets KFC or Burger King, depending on the country.

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Coffee and booze-based chains don’t count as fast food, though, so we also get tie-ins for Dunkin, and Dave and Busters. On grocery stores, Doom-related Oreos have already been on shelves for months. The big question remains: what does Doom actually taste like? The different corporate food universes have different answers to that. Let’s do a rundown.

From Garlic to Cola, Doomsday Has Many Flavors

image courtesy of jack in the box

Via Foodbeast, Jack in the Box’s big lure is a new Assemble Sauce, with the actual flavor being kept under wraps. It’ll join the reissued Mutant Marinara from Deadpool & Wolverine, and Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch, which is said to be just their usual buttermilk ranch with a newly heroic name. All three sauces will accompany the Doomsday Dipping Box, featuring two tacos, mozzarella sticks, popcorn chicken, and curly fries. Each meal comes with a blind-bagged magnet; collect all eight to put together a movie scene. Nothing here necessarily screams Doomsday, unless you’re a cardiologist. Or somebody standing between a stoner and the meal.

image courtesy of burger king

Burger King (via Dexerto) has the license in India, and they’re representing it primarily with a “Spicy Green Garlic Sauce.” Said sauce can be had on both veggie and chicken versions of the Whopper; cows are sacred in Hinduism, so no beef. The sauce can also be had on a a Loki Molten Cheese Burger, which uses a fried cheese patty, a Cyclops Soft Paneer Burger (also cheese, but more brick than molten), and a Magneto Crunchy Chicken Burger. The sauce is also available on “Thor Thunder” chicken nuggets and “Gambit” boneless chicken bites. The themed Whopper has a black bun; past similar offerings by Burger King have, shall we say, colored what comes out the other end.

image courtesy of kfc

In 100+ countries that do not include the U.S., India, or China, KFC will have a “Smoky Green Mayo” and a “Doom Cola Sauce” on its Doom Burger, which also has a black bun. There will also be a green Doom Dust to sprinkle on fried chicken pieces, but it’s unclear if that tastes like cola or mayo too. Loaded fries and mozarella sticks can also come with any combination of the sauces and dust; Five different figurines of Colonel Sanders cosplaying as various Marvel characters will be available to collect. For dessert, there’s a Doom Shake (Vanilla milkshake with chocolate and peppermint or Green Apple sauce), topped with chocolate cookie crumb; and a Doom Supreme Fizz drink (sparkling lemonade, green apple syrup or kiwi, finished with boba pearls).

IMAGES COURTESY OF DUNKIN’

If that’s not enough drinks and dessert, Dunkin’ has you covered. Channing Tatum even appears in one of their commercials, alongside H.E.R.B.I.E. Offerings include a brownie batter Doom donut, and a cotton candy Avengers one, along with a whole new menu of drinks, like Iced Captain’ccino (Espresso, caramel flavor and coffee milk), Clobbered Cloud Latte (Espresso, whole milk and toasted white chocolate flavor topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles), Wakandan Daydream Refresher (Berry Clementine Refresher, raspberry flavor and oatmilk topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam), Doom’s Orders Energy (Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero, sparkling water and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam), and more. Check out the gallery above to see everything, including collectible tumblers and sleeves.

Robert Downey Jr. has his own coffee company called Happy, and they’ll be getting in on the action, with an extra-caffeinated ground blend for Doctor Doom, as well as multiple canned flavors for other characters. Doom and Thor adorn the cans of cold brew, Thing and Gambit get vanilla latte, Black Panther and Mystique wrap around chocolate chip flavored lattes, while Captain America and Mr. Fantastic represent vanilla cold brew. Check out the gallery below for more.

IMAGES COURTESY OF HAPPY

Dave and Busters, known for more adult beverages in combination with video and carnival-style games, plans a temporary rebrand to Doom and Busters. Via FSR, themed cocktails will include a Doomsday’s Dominion, made from Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar. (Remember that heroes don’t doom and drive.) New Marvel themed games and cotton candy flavors can be had in the game area, while randomly selected Doom Hours allow members to get double-points on their game cards. If you were three years old in 2008 when Iron Man came out, you are old enough now for the Doctor Doom cocktails.

image courtesy of dave & busters

Via Allrecipes.com, M&Ms are doing superhero themed wrappers, with the M&Ms characters seemingly deliberately choosing characters with opposing color schemes. Red should be Daredevil, or Red Guardian, but instead Blue and Orange dress up as those characters, respectively. Likewise, Green ought to be Doctor Doom, but instead it’s Yellow…perhaps because he’s a total nut. The candies inside appear to be the same as before.

image courtesy of mars

Do you plan on eating like a superhero with these snacks and drinks? Which do you think capture its MCU characters the best? Party down with us in comments and let’s talk.