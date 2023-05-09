Burger King Is Making a New Spider-Verse Burger

Miles Morales isn't only going to be swinging into theaters in a couple more weeks, but he's also about to become a fixture at Burger Kings across the country. Monday, the fast-food chain announced a new "Spider-Verse" Whopper that's being released in promotion of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While the burger itself largely remains the same, the biggest change comes in the form of a Miles-themed red and black bun.

"Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the "Spider-Verse" menu items," Burger King chief marketer Pat O'Toole, said of the release. "This co-promotion allows us to bring the best of both worlds together, creating countless possibilities for Guests to have it their way and rule their Spider-Verse."

Available beginning May 15th, the special burger is expected to be on chain's menus through June 21st. The Spider-Verse meal also includes a special cup featuring the film's branding.

"Burger King is an iconic and global brand, making them the perfect partner for our Spider-Verse film. Their passion for great creative has led them to come up with fun and imaginative activations that will allow fans to be able to swing into select local Burger King restaurants and immerse themselves in the 'Spider-Verse,'" Sony EVP Global Partnerships Jeffrey Godsick added

The official logline: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.