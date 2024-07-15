Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals Collaboration With Jack in the Box

Deadpool has ditched Wolverine for a new co-star in the form of Jack in the Box. If there is one thing you can count on, it’s that Marvel Studios is using the full might of its marketing department for Deadpool & Wolverine. This is understandable since Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie to be released in theaters this year. We’ve already seen Ryan Reynolds unveil an Aviation Gin Vasectomy cocktail for Deadpool & Wolverine in celebration of Father’s Day, and now comes another team-up of the fast food variety that does a head switcheroo.

“Second biggest head I’ve worked with this year. @JackBox #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter), along with a video for Jack in the Box’s spicy chicken strips basket starting at $5. The box features Deadpool’s signature mask and color scheme. As for the video, it shows Deadpool and the Jack in the Box mascot switching heads.

“Bringing back my spicy chicken strips was a great idea,” the Jack in the Box wearing Deadpool’s head says.” Deadpool and the Jack in the Box then agree that the head-switching isn’t a good idea.

Ryan Reynolds reveals Wolverine-themed Aviation Gin bottles

After previously revealing Aviation Gin for Deadpool, it’s Wolverine’s turn to get his very own Aviation Gin bottle. According to the distillery, the bottles are only available to buy in Florida, California, Texas, New York, and Oregon — and they’ll run you about $25. The extra-limited nature, Aviation says, is basically just Reynolds’ way of slighting Hugh Jackman and Wolverine one last time.

Here’s how Aviation explains it: “Encased in a sleek black glass and accented with yellow custom strip stamps and metallic details, the limited-edition bottle is filled with the same perfectly crisp, smooth Aviation American Gin consumers know and love. Serving as the ultimate collector’s item, Deadpool and Wolverine fanatics alike can now stock their bar cart with this dynamic duo.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.