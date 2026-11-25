With the Avengers: Doomsday release date drawing ever closer, the reveals just keep coming, and now, that has included a brand-new Doomsday teaser that shows previously unseen footage of two original Avengers facing off against Doctor Doom. Already, this week has brought a shocking number of Doomsday updates, most notably the final Doomsday trailer, which prominently featured Steve Rogers, confirming, among other things, that Steve and Bucky will finally reunite and that he has a somewhat grown son (who looks to be about preteen age).

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the heels of that trailer and the fanfare that followed it, a new Entertainment Weekly article comprised a number of updates and reveals, to an explanation for why certain X-Men are missing from Doomsday to new insight about Doctor Doom from Robert Downey Jr., specifically regarding the differences between Tony Stark/Iron Man and Doom. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, this new teaser for Doomsday is showing some all new looks at the film, including a showdown that fans will no doubt be eager to see. Check out the teaser and more about this upcoming face-off below.

Thor and Steve Rogers Confront Doctor Doom in This Doomsday Teaser

It doesn’t really come as any surprise that Steve Rogers and Thor will be facing off against Doctor Doom in Doomsday. After all, we’ve already seen that Thor and Doom go head to head in prior trailers for the movie, and with Steve clearly being such a central figure, especially following that most recent trailer, it was only a matter of time. Even so, it’s cool to get a first look at that actual meeting (assuming that this is the first meeting) in the teaser, which shows Thor and Steve together approaching Doom and his throne.

New international teaser for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



In theaters on December 18. pic.twitter.com/poFeuTql8Q — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 24, 2026

However, this teaser also comes as a reminder that the Avengers really do have an uphill battle in this movie. In addition to Doctor Doom’s power, which is already known to be immense and world-ending, Doom currently has both the Hulk and the Scarlet Witch on his side, following the post-credits scenes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and VisionQuest, respectively. We also don’t yet know who the other Latverian witches are, assuming that Wanda Maximoff is one of them, which feels like a safe bet at this point, and it’s possible that Doom has collected other characters, like Spider-Man and even Doctor Strange.

With all of that in mind, and considering Thor’s unfortunate line in the Doomsday trailer about him not even knowing half of the heroes present, this feels like an even more impossible task than the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And, considering that Avengers: Secret Wars is already confirmed to be releasing next year, it seems like the Avengers will probably lose before they win, not unlike those aforementioned movies.

Do you think the Avengers have a chance against Doom? Let us know (and why) in the comments below.