Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks Revealing Huge Plot Details & Returning Characters

Avengers: Doomsday concept art has leaked online and it has revealed a lot of massive information about the movie. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge and each movie is held under a high degree of secrecy. There have been many jokes made by not only fans, but also actors in the Marvel universe about the “Marvel snipers” as many fear the trouble they will get in for leaking stuff. Still, leaks do happen. Trailers have managed to get out early, footage from Avengers: Infinity War leaked about five months before the movie itself released, and of course, some plot details manage to hit the internet. However, it’s usually hard to make out what’s real and what’s not.

Right now, the big secrets of the MCU revolve around Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The Russo Brothers have teased what to expect from Avengers: Doomsday, noting that it will “challenge audiences” and are gearing up to begin filming here in just a few weeks over in London. The only thing we really know about the movie is that Marvel staples like Doctor Strange will return and that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom. We don’t know exactly what to expect from the movie beyond that and the story for it hasn’t really been set up like the Infinity Saga, so we are all going into it pretty blind. However, a new leak paints a much better picture for the film.

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks Revealing Doctor Doom Scenes, New Black Panther, and More.

A Marvel concept artist named Mushk Rizvi has leaked concept art from Avengers: Doomsday. While it was likely an accident, it gives fans a lot of insight into the film. The concept art was posted to the artist’s Artstation page and was quickly removed, but fans were able to grab it before it was erased. The images reveal multiple things: Star-Lord is hanging out with White Vision, a new Black Panther (possibly a T’Challa variant) will be featured, the Young Avengers are finally assembling with the help of Wong and Star-Lord, and Doctor Doom comes from what seems to be a different universe and time period. You can view the art courtesy of a Reddit post below.

It appears that Doctor Doom will hail from a medieval period of sorts and be the only one with a potentially futuristic look, suggesting he may not originally be from there or has already jumped between universes himself. After all, if someone from the future went back in time with technology, they’d probably be viewed as a god by older cultures. It appears there are variants of Doctor Strange, Yelena, and maybe even Sue Storm and Franklin Richards by his side as well. It seems that Hulk may be in this alternate universe as well and his son seeks his help after being hit with an arrow, likely warning him of a larger danger.

Needless to say, this is going to cause speculation for Avengers: Doomsday to run rampant. We don’t really know what the main conflict of the movie will be or what Doctor Doom’s plan is, but this certainly gives fans a lot more information without really spoiling anything too much. The concept art unfortunately does not confirm rumors that Chris Evans will return in Avengers: Doomsday as Nomad or a variant of Captain America. Of course, Marvel is likely only going to tighten down on security for the film after this, so don’t hold your breath for any more gargantuan leaks after this.

Either way, hopefully it won’t be too long before we learn more. While Avengers: Doomsday is still a year away, it wouldn’t be shocking if we get some big casting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. We don’t really know who the Avengers are right now, so it would make sense for Marvel to assemble the core heroes that will be at the center of this story.