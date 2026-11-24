Why is Avengers: Doomsday missing some of the most iconic Fox X-Men stars like Halle Berry and Anna Paquin? Ever since the cast for the new MCU movie was confirmed to include a slew of heavy hitters from the franchise making their return, the glaring absence of some major names was one of the hottest topics of discussion for Marvel fans. Even though Hugh Jackman wasn’t part of the original line-up, it’s essentially been confirmed that he’ll appear, but characters like Storm, Rogue, even Jean Grey and Iceman don’t seem to be part of the film’s plans.

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Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the absence of these fixtures from the Fox X-Men movies. Though the pair wouldn’t explain exactly why certain stars weren’t invited back, Joe Russo told the outlet the X-Men casting “was really targeted. It was really specific.” Anthony took it a step further, revealing that their choices for the X-Men in Doomsday stretched back to their film history, a point that will only make some fans keep questioning.

Avengers: Doomsday Directors Open Up on X-Men Omissions

Image Courtesy of Fox

According to Anthony Russo, the X-Men characters that were selected were done so because of their history on the big screen, with the team considering how their stories had played out already across the X-Men films and what it would mean for them to witness the destruction of it all with Doomsday‘s incursions.

“We really do have a process where we see the entire film through each character’s eyes, no matter what the size of their role is,” Anthony added. “With the X-Men, we got to really deep dive and think about their histories as characters, their experiences, and how this particular moment in time was gonna affect them. There’s such a rich history to them that we really do bring them to the film as if it’s their movie, as well.”

The reasoning is sound from Russo, but it begs the question why a cataclysmic event like this wouldn’t be something noteworthy for the likes of Paquin’s Rogue or Berry’s Storm. Both characters were part of the Fox X-Men movies from the beginning, with the former event being largely cut from her triumphant return in X-Men: Days of Future Past. If anything, the explanation from the Russos about why certain X-Men characters aren’t on the team in Doomsday only makes their absence more obvious, and that’s without even considering other stars.

All that in mind, it’s very possible that one reason some of these X-Men stars weren’t tapped for Avengers: Doomsday is because Marvel has something else in mind for them, maybe even an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars. At this point, any talk of the MCU’s 2027 movie feels like a pipe dream, as production has been pushed into next year. That said, it wouldn’t be out of the question for other X-Men favorites to return, Berry’s Storm being a part of the Thor Corps on Battleworld feels like the kind of image Kevin Feige dreams about. Hopefully the opening of Doomsday doesn’t indicate that they’ve already been taken off the board in some fashion