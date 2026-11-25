Avengers: Doomsday will be here in a matter of weeks, and now, Robert Downey Jr. may just have teased that the character MCU fans most want to see in the film is officially coming. Discussions about Wanda Maximoff’s eventual return to the MCU have been ongoing since the moment she died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although her return was far from confirmed, fans never lost hope, and finally, in the post-credits scene of VisionQuest, she was confirmed to be alive once again in the franchise, with Doctor Doom coming to “collect” her in the same way that he had with Bruce Banner in one of the bonus scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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Specifically, Doom told Scarlet Witch that her power would be his, signaling that she would be playing a role in Doomsday, considering that is when he will first be taking on the Avengers. However, that wasn’t certain; it remained possible that we wouldn’t see the Scarlet Witch’s return on the big screen until Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, though, following a hilarious Instagram post from Robert Downey Jr. himself, it seems Wanda will be appearing alongside Doom in Doomsday. Check out Downey’s post and more about what this might mean below.

Wanda Will Seemingly Be Crucial in Doomsday, Based on This Post

Downey took to Instagram this morning with a hilarious image in which Doom is trying to set up a seating chart for Thanksgiving. While this could be passed off as being all in good fun, and it is certainly funny, it seems likely that there is more too this. And, what makes that particularly exciting is not only the fact that Wanda’s name is included but also her location on the chart right next to Doctor Doom. Particularly given that Sue Storm is also seated next to Doom, this suggests that Wanda will be crucial in the story—and that is exactly what Wanda fans are going to want to hear.

There are some other notable inclusions on this image as well. For example, behind Doom’s finger, it looks like the name “Peter” is being obscured. This could mean that Doctor Doom has Peter Parker/Spider-Man as well, supporting a theory following the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in which Spider-Man is shown as being in space. Additionally, names like Loki and Bruce are included, the former of which may confirm that Loki and Doom will be directly facing off against one another (which would be thrilling) and the other reinforcing that Bruce/Hulk is going to be a key part of Doom’s plan, which comes as no surprise, given his raw power.

If anything, this image just serves to make excitement for Doomsday even higher, which is yet another major boost for the film following on the heels of the final trailer being released earlier this week and appearing yesterday.

Who do you expect to be on Doctor Doom’s team in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments down below.