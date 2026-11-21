If Marvel Studios can ever be accused of anything, it would be that it will never turn down an opportunity to go in an interesting direction with marketing—especially when it’s marketing what looks like its biggest film yet: Avengers: Doomsday. Now the studio is teaming up with a surprising partner to put fans in the first-person POV of a few characters. In this new Visa ad, fans step into the shoes of Thor, Gambit, Beast, and The Thing as they navigate what seems like their everyday lives—cruising the Bifrost, getting flowers, ordering hair pomade, and having their rougher edges sanded down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the first-person POV was a nice change of pace from the usual advertising fare, Marvel Studios partnering with seemingly random businesses to promote its newest movie isn’t a new tactic; they recently teamed up with the MLB during the World Series to run a TV spot with a few crumbs of new footage—and fans weren’t particularly impressed. There was also another TV spot, this one standing on its own, that added a few sprinkles of never-before-seen moments to the conversation, including Doom performing some sort of magic while Drax looks at a sky that appears to be exploding in fire, Mystique morphing into Yelena, and Shuri and M’Baku meeting with Ben Grimm in a desert landscape.

The New POV is a Pretty Cool Concept—But is It Enough?

A brand new Visa commercial features characters from ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’, including Thor, Gambit, Beast and The Thing.



pic.twitter.com/m8oL6SEo5g — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 21, 2026

It’s no secret that fans have been less than impressed with how Marvel has handled the marketing for Doomsday up to this point. With promised teaser trailers that never seemed to arrive, recycled content that showed the same 10 seconds of footage over and over, and a constant leaning into the joke that Steve Rogers is still Captain America, it seemed like audiences were in a content drought despite being so close to the film’s release. And while the new Visa ad has a fun, casual vibe to it, it’s obvious that Marvel has no interest in revealing anything new about the upcoming movie.

“This is the 10th f*cking time I’ve seen Doom stopping the Stormbreaker with his fingers,” said one fan. Another added, “And we are still not getting a real trailer. Two months to go,” said one fan after the MLB spot. After the standalone TV spot, another said, “‘New teaser’ and it’s rewarmed nachos.” So while there’s no doubt that theaters will be filled to bursting on December 18th when Avengers: Doomsday drops, there’s going to continue to be grumbling about the way that the movie was marketed and how Marvel handles its film marketing in general (we can choose to collectively forget the time when the Russo Brothers were their own surprise guests and a Doom-inspired cafe).