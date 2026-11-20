Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes will get new gear once again in the MCU this December. It’s no surprise that Marvel’s superheroes are getting an upgrade for Avengers: Doomsday. Not only is it tradition at this point for characters to have a new style of totally different costume for any new movie or show (gotta sell those toys somehow), but it’s pretty seldom that they actually change all that much. We already know that some characters in Doomsday will be going to their comic book roots, but others are getting a fresh upgrade.

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Having been a part of the MCU since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky has had a variety of looks over that time. New international posters for Avengers: Doomsday have started to make the rounds online, including one for Stan’s Winter Soldier that reveals a new Avengers costume for the character, that marks his seventh superhero suit in the MCU. Check it out for yourself below, with the image revealing that he has brighter armor this time around, one that seems pearlescent, like the quantum suits worn in Endgame.

Winter Soldier Gets Avengers Upgrade for Doomsday

It’s worth noting that in the poster above, Bucky’s costume looks like the one he’s seen wearing in the post-credit scene of last year’s Thunderbolts. That scene is confirmed to have been shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that the looks the characters are sporting there are the same costumes they’ll seemingly have on across the film. Despite this, the image does make it look like the armor on Bucky’s costume is brighter, so there’s a chance it’s a slight variant from what we’ve already seen.

Across the MCU, Bucky may have one of the most eclectic ranges of superhero costumes compared to his co-stars. The First Avenger had him in somewhat traditional army fatigues, while he became The Winter Soldier in the 2014 sequel. Civil War gave him a slight upgrade, but his appearances in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War gave his signature metal arm a new look entirely. From there, he changed looks once again in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus in Thunderbolts*, which saw him in at least two different superhero costumes. Revisit them yourself below.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Image Courtesy of Marvel

With less than a month to go before Avengers: Doomsday is released in theaters, we can expect even more teases and confirmations about the film to start trickling out into the world. Though another full trailer is still expected to arrive eventually, so far fans are only getting updates piecemeal from across the internet.

Earlier this week, some fresh footage arrived from Marvel in a BTS video about Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return. Though it was light on new details, it did include the hidden update that Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is also getting a new superhero suit upgrade for Doomsday. Between that update and today’s reveal of Bucky’s duds, fans shouldn’t be surprised if even more superheroes stop for a wardrobe change in between fights with the titular baddie.