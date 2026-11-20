Is Channing Tatum’s Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday the same one from Deadpool & Wolverine? If you ask Marvel boss Kevin Feige, . Marvel fans were beyond excited when it was originally confirmed that Tatum would return as the card-throwing, Cajun hero for the new Avengers movie, as he quickly became a fan favorite during the 2024 X-Men film, and that was after failing to play the role years prior. Now, though, it seems like his presence is about to be pretty confusing.

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Speaking with Empire, Kevin Feige addressed whether the characters were the same with a sly confirmation, revealing: “[In Deadpool & Wolverine] we see Channing look up, with a little sparkle in his eye that maybe he could get out of the Void, and clearly he does.” For Marvel fans, this reveal by Feige might be confusing, because the last time that we actually saw Tatum’s Gambit in the movie was when the titular heroes were escaping The Void, and Gambit appeared to be swallowed up by Alioth. He wasn’t alone either, with X-23 (Dafne Keen), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Elektra (Jennifer Garner), all seemingly dying at the same time. A deleted scene tells a different story, though, and Marvel just confirmed it’s canon to Avengers: Doomsday.

Deleted Channing Tatum Gambit Scene Explains Avengers: Doomsday Appearance

Though Marvel fans who only saw Deadpool & Wolverine in the theater may not recall this moment that Feige is talking about, die-hards who follow every crumb of MCU lore know exactly what he’s talking about. Roughly a month after it was released, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds revealed this specific moment in a post online, showing off a scene that confirmed Tatum’s Gambit not only survived the deadly events seen in The Void but had escaped. Reynolds later confirmed that “a version of the sequence” is in the movie, but is buried “on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA.” That said, it begs two major questions.

The first question that this scene forces us to ponder is…who opened the portal for Gambit to escape from? Originally, the Sling Ring portal was opened in the film by Cassandra Nova, and since she gets ripped apart by the end of the movie, it’s not her. Perhaps Deadpool himself saved Gambit from The Void, but this brings up the second major question: What the heck happened to X-23, Blade, and Elektra? Deciding that a deleted scene is canon doesn’t feel that out of left field for Marvel, even if they claim that the footage can be seen in the movie (one assumes it requires a microscope to witness), but it leaves a major hole open about the status of beloved Marvel superheroes in the process.

Perhaps a throwaway line in Avengers: Doomsday will settle this all, but given the magnitude of the storytelling and the sheer number of characters, Marvel is probably just expecting fans to go with it when they get in the theater. What do you think? Is it fine that Marvel decided a deleted scene was canon and we should all just go with it? Or is Marvel having its cajun cake and eating it too?