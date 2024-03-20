Downton Abbey 3: Star Confirms Final Film Is in the Works

Downton Abbey's big movie is really happening and one of the stars confirmed it. BBC Radio 2 spoke to Imelda Staunton about the constant whispers of a revival. The actress had a pretty big update. Staunton said, "There will be the final film – there you go." The presenter would joke that, "I hope we haven't got you in trouble," and the star responded, "I don't care." So, that's done and dusted at this point. There's been so much speculation on social media and other avenues. Now, the fans finally have a definitive answer right from a person directly involved. However, there are still big questions that surround a Downton Abbey movie at this point.

Of course, people are wondering what the story will be. If this upcoming movie is really intended to be a farewell to Downton Abbey, there are quite a few ducks to get in a row aren't there? Then after those details are ironed out, the question of a release in 2024 rears its head. Luckily, a Downton Abbey project doesn't need extensive VFX work or anything of the sort. But, it still has to be edited. So, that will take some time, could this movie really be ready for a late-winter surprise. Or, will it have to wait for next year to show off all the new drama?

Will It Release In 2024?

(Photo: Focus Features)

This all started with rumblings the there could be a Downton Abbey return to begin with. The Daily Mail spoke to multiple sources who indicated that there was some project in production. At that time, there was some indecision about whether this would be another film or a shorter TV series. Their report indicated that it could end up on TV "by the end of the year." Now, that means they would have to get cracking on this Downton Abbey filming ASAP. 2024 isn't completely out of the realm of possibility. But, time is not plentiful at this stage.

"Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it," The Mail's sources explained. "Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don't give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton."

Downton Abbey's Star Want This Too

Fans are not alone in their desire for a Downton Abbey return. Elizabeth McGovern would welcome it as well. She talked to RogerEbert.com about the time on this show. Apparently, filming this series was a unique experience and one that she cherishes. If the other stars are feeling the same, it makes the entire reunion easier.

"I think the discipline of getting in front of a camera, for as many hours as you have to, to turn out series episodes and work with so many different directors, so many different actors. There's hardly anybody in British Equity that hasn't been in the show," McGovern mused. "It's been incredibly invaluable for me. Mostly it's helped me to become very flexible about how I work and to be able to work in different ways and work more quickly and worry less. Because you just have to. You don't have time to overthink or get neurotic."

"I cut my teeth in my early days doing feature films, and there's just so much more time on a feature film, especially actors that do very well, they are so indulged," she added. "But when you do a series like 'Downton' nobody is indulged. You have to just get on with it. And it's actually I think, quite healthy. So, that's been good for me in terms of my relationship with my craft. If I can be so pretentious to use that word."

