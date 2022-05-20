Downton Abbey: A New Era Pulls in a Million in Preview Screenings

✖

Downton Abbey: A New Era managed to bring in $1 million during Thurdays previews. There are 3,300 theaters showing the movie at this time. Focus Features is betting big on the established brand, as this is the widest release for the studio in its history. Many observers are wondering what the first movie to drive older audiences back to theaters would be. Lisa Bunnell, Focus Features distribution chief, previously said that Downton Abbey could be the ticket according to Deadline. Internationally, the movie has already grossed $30 million. From a bunch of those locations, it had a wonderful opening back in April. However, in the States, the film will face a bit more big-tent competition. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness soldiers on and will provide a bit of an obstacle. However, it would not be unreasonable to expect Downton Abbey to eclipse $40 million by the end of the weekend.

Series star Elizabeth McGovern spoke to RogerEbert.com about what she's learned from making this show. "I think the discipline of getting in front of a camera, for as many hours as you have to, to turn out series episodes and work with so many different directors, so many different actors. There's hardly anybody in British Equity that hasn't been in the show," McGovern observed. "It's been incredibly invaluable for me. Mostly it's helped me to become very flexible about how I work and to be able to work in different ways and work more quickly and worry less. Because you just have to. You don't have time to overthink or get neurotic."

"I cut my teeth in my early days doing feature films, and there's just so much more time on a feature film, especially actors that do very well, they are so indulged," she continued. "But when you do a series like 'Downton' nobody is indulged. You have to just get on with it. And it's actually I think, quite healthy. So, that's been good for me in terms of my relationship with my craft. If I can be so pretentious to use that word."

Here's the synopsis for Downton Abbey: A New Era. "From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa."

Will you be checking out the Downton Abbey movie this week? Let us know down in the comments!