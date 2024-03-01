Doctor Who Adds Shadow & Bone Star in Mystery Role

Over the years, the cast of Doctor Who has been populated with some pretty surprising names, as a number of new and established stars have contributed to the lore of the sci-fi series. With Ncuti Gatwa about to begin his tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor, and Russell T. Davies returning as showrunner, there is a lot of hype around the new era of Doctor Who. As Davies recently revealed in an interview with Doctor Who Magazine (via RadioTimes), Season 14 of the series now includes two new cast members — Shadow & Bone star Genesis Lynea and The Winter King's Gwïon Morris Jones. Both have been cast in the series in mysterious roles.

"As the heat rises and May gets closer, it's exciting to reveal even more cast names," Davies' statement reads. "Bear in mind we've still got big surprises to come! To ramp up your anticipation, it's a joy to welcome Genesis Lynea on board. It was a great delight for me to work with Genesis on an ITV series called You and Me in 2023, and so much fun to work with her again, so soon, in a very different role."

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. While his long-term future on the series is not currently clear, the actor has expressed his excitement towards stepping into the iconic role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Doctor Who Season 14 will premiere on both the BBC and Disney+ at some point in May of 2024, although an exact date has not yet been set. In addition to Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson said of her character in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

