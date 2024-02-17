Downton Abbey Reportedly Makes Surprising Return in Secret Revival Series

Downton Abbey could make a shocking return as a revival series has reportedly started filming. The Daily Mail shared their reporting on a secret Downton Abbey return that began filming a few weeks ago. In the outlet's piece, they state that this show could end up on TV "by the end of the year." According to anonymous sources close to the production, they are really going for it with this revival of Downton Abbey. The past few years have seen period pieces pop up in all sorts of different contexts. High-end streamers, public television and beyond have embraced this format to tell stories. It only makes sense for Downton Abbey to come back and take the crown that it wore years ago. Here's what the sources had to say.

"Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it," their sources said. "Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don't give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton."

Will Downton Abbey Return

(Photo: Focus Features)

Downton Abbey's creator has been answering these questions for a while now. The Sun's TalkRadio spoke to Julian Fellowes back in 2023. During their conversation, the question of the ITV drama making a comeback reared its head. For Fellowes, he's turned the page on this particular chapter multiple times. However, that does it mean that he refuses the idea of a revival out of hand. In the uncertain world of entertainment, anything is possible. Here's what he had to say.

"I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times. Now I've got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it's gone," the creator allowed. "It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

Downton Abbey's Stars Miss It Too

(Photo: Focus Features)

It's not just the fans that would welcome a Downton Abbey revival. Series star Elizabeth McGovern previously spoke to RogerEbert.com about lessons she learned from filming the series. If the other actors are close to in the same boat, that could bode well for everyone involved.

"I think the discipline of getting in front of a camera, for as many hours as you have to, to turn out series episodes and work with so many different directors, so many different actors. There's hardly anybody in British Equity that hasn't been in the show," McGovern observed. "It's been incredibly invaluable for me. Mostly it's helped me to become very flexible about how I work and to be able to work in different ways and work more quickly and worry less. Because you just have to. You don't have time to overthink or get neurotic."

"I cut my teeth in my early days doing feature films, and there's just so much more time on a feature film, especially actors that do very well, they are so indulged," she continued. "But when you do a series like 'Downton' nobody is indulged. You have to just get on with it. And it's actually I think, quite healthy. So, that's been good for me in terms of my relationship with my craft. If I can be so pretentious to use that word."

