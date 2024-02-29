Doctor Who Cast and Crew Reunite in New Video

It's easy to argue that Doctor Who has been a distinct part of the genre TV landscape, with the long-running science fiction program charming fans for decades. Over the years, the show has continued to fold in an ever-growing number of Doctors and companions, and it looks like three of the show's alumni have joined forces in an unexpected way. Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond on the series, recently shared a TikTok of herself, Clara Oswald actress Jenna Coleman, and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat at a recent event. The video shows Gillan and Coleman trying to convince Moffat to start dancing, as the trio recreate some of the moves popularized by Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor.

This is the latest unofficial Doctor Who reunion that Gillan has hosted on her TikTok, after she went on a "mother-daughter" shopping trip with her onscreen daughter, River Song actress Alex Kingston, in a video posted late last year.

Will Karen Gillan Return to Doctor Who?

In previous years, Gillan has hinted that she would return to play Amy Pond again, if the circumstances worked out. Still, this past year she spoke to RadioTimes about the show's upcoming trajectory, praising both Fifteenth Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday actress Millie Gibson for helping modernize the show even further.

"My first reaction to both of them being cast was excitement," Gillan explained "I sort of feel like they're going to inject a whole new lease on life — like it really got my attention. When I saw both of them, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready to jump into this now.' And it's just exciting, and it's new, and he's clearly brilliant because I've seen him in other things. So, I think it's a really good piece of casting."

Who Will Be the Next Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Barbie and Sex Education is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, beginning with a brand-new Christmas Day special titled "The Church on Ruby Road". The new batch of episodes will be showrun by returning executive producer Russell T. Davies, who previously worked on Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's tenures on the character. In addition to Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

What do you think of this new surprise Doctor Who reunion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!