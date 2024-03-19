Doctor Who Announces Steven Moffat's Return

Another Doctor Who veteran is returning for its latest season. On Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that Steven Moffat, who served as showrunner during Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi's tenures on Doctor Who, is returning to write a new episode. It is unclear at this point which episode Moffat is writing, but it will reportedly premiere in May, as a part of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Fifteenth Doctor. This news of Moffat's return to Doctor Who comes despite him suggesting the exact opposite in an interview earlier this year.

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who," Moffat said in a statement confirming the news. "Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn't be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Who Is in the Cast of Doctor Who?

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

