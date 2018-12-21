Dr. Seuss’ Widow Audrey Geisel Dies at 97

Audrey Geisel, the wife of the late children’s author Dr. Seuss, has died at the age of 97.

Geisel’s passing was announced by Random House Children’s Books, saying she died in her home in Mount Soledad “peacefully,” according to NBC San Diego.

The widow handled the estate for her late husband, whose real name was Theodore “Ted” Geisel, after his passing in 1991. The Dr. Seuss line of books, already a literary success with some multimedia adaptations, became a bigger juggernaut with various theatrical projects.

Animated films based on stories like The Lorax, The Grinch, and Horton Hears a Who were all released to varying levels of success, as well as live-action versions of The Grinch and The Cat in the Hat.

Giesel is honored by UC San Diego, where the school named the library after their family due to a donation of $20 million from the estate. The institution paid tribute to the late philanthropist with a post on social media:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Audrey Geisel, known to many as “Mrs. Seuss.” Audrey was a friend to our campus for more years than we can remember. Audrey leaves an incredible legacy and will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/qnalTyimYr — UC San Diego Library (@ucsdlibrary) December 21, 2018

Giesel also donated to the San Diego Zoological Society, La Jolla Playhouse, and the Old Globe Theater.

“Those things were important to her because she knew they would have been important to him,” said Jeanne Jones, a longtime family friend, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

She is survived by her two daughters, Leagrey Dimond and Lark Grey Dimond-Cates.