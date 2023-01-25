Drew Barrymore Dresses as M3GAN to Surprise Star Allison Williams

Blumhouse Productions released the next big doll-related horror film earlier this month, and let's just say it takes the genre to the new levels. M3gan has been getting great reviews with fans also loving it and it might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, and a sequel called M3GAN 2.0 has been announced just before the film made $100 million at the box office. On of the ideas floating around has been for M3GAN to go toe to toe with another killer doll with director Gerard Johnstone even discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. Fans have been loving the movie and the cast and crew have still been promoting the film and Allison Williams just appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where something cool happened. During the episode, Drew Barrymore dresses up as M3GAN and it's a real laugh.

Could M3GAN V.S. Anabelle Happen?

One major difference between the two dolls is that, while Annabelle might be home to a supernatural entity, the movies in which she is featured don't see the doll itself causing carnage, rather evoking otherworldly events around her. M3GAN, on the other hand, uses her deadly abilities to protect those closest to her at any cost.

The Conjuring director and M3GAN producer James Wan weighed in, "Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

M3GAN star Allison Williams added, "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN is in theaters now.

