Dumbo Takes Flight in New Image

The first of three live-action reboots from Disney this year, Dumbo won’t hit theaters until March but thanks to a new picture fans won’t have to wait that long to see the iconic elephant take flight.

In the new image shared by Empire, Dumbo thrills the crowd by using his large ears to fly high above them, his face painted like a sad little clown as he soars. You can check the image out below.

While Dumbo’s melancholy little clown face definitely captures the feel of the original 1941 animated Dumbo with a balance of melancholy and magic, the Tim Burton‘s live-action isn’t quite a clone of its source material. The film will see the young elephant being set within a much larger world than simply the circus and according to star Colin Farrell, Burton was careful not to make things “too sweet” with the film.

“Tim is suspicious of things getting too sweet,” Farrell told Empire. “When Tim comes in to give his notes, he is a 60-year-old. [But] watching the monitor, he is just a child. It was lovely to see that level of engagement.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Dumbo below.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished, and dreams take flight.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29th.