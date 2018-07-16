Duncan Jones Teases His Comic Book Movie

The Internet has been eagerly waiting to find out what comic book movie Duncan Jones will direct, and it looks like we’ve finally gotten our answer.

Jones, whose filmography includes Moon and Warcraft, recently took to Twitter to address his previous comments about helming a comic book movie. In a video, which you can check out below, Jones appeared to tease that the move in question is Rogue Trooper.

For the unfamiliar, Rogue Trooper is a 2000 AD property, which first was published in 1981. The series follows Rogue, a genetically-enhanced super soldier living in a post-apocalyptic world. In that world, soldiers’ consciousnesses are uploaded into microchips, and Rogue is set off on a mission to track down the person responsible for killing his comrades.

“[The franchise shows a] grim future, Only War.” Alex de Campi, who wrote the Rogue Trooper story for the 2000 AD summer special, explained to ComicBook.com. “On Nu Earth, which is completely ravaged by war, you have your Norts (bad guys) and Southers (good guys). They fight. The Southers created Genetic Infantrymen (GIs), who are blue, and can breathe the poisoned atmosphere of Nu Earth whereas normal soldiers have to wear protective gear. All the GIs were destroyed in an ambush, except Rogue and his three buddies who were backed up onto memory chips. Now Rogue roams Nu Earth, looking for the general that sold them out.”

Rogue Trooper‘s canon has gotten slightly complicated over the years, with the character essentially being rebooted on two separate occasions. While it’s unclear exactly what incarnation of the character will appear in Jones’ film, and what story it could tell, fans will probably be intrigued to find out.

Speculation around Jones’ next project started swirling earlier this week, when the director teased that he would be making “a pretty special” comic book movie. Quite a few people had wondered if Jones’ project would be something in the Marvel or DC space, so the notion that it’s something else entirely will surely be a surprise.

Are you excited to see Duncan Jonesbring Rogue Trooper to the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.