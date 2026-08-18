Tubi is Keeping the Terror Coming Year-Round With New Horror Hub

If you ask most horror fans, they’ll tell you that spooky isn’t a season to celebrate in October and forget about the rest of the year. It’s something that should be enjoyed no matter what the calendar says. Of course, that doesn’t mean that October isn’t the best time to stream horror thrills and chills, but now Tubi is changing all that. On Tuesday, the free streaming platform announced that fans no longer have to wait for Halloween month to fully immerse themselves in horror programming; they’ll be able to enjoy it every day on their new, permanent Terror on Tubi Hub.

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The new Terror on Tubi Hub is set to offer fans more 13,000 hours of horror content, content that crosses just about every possible subgenre imaginable from slasher to creature feature, to supernatural thriller and more. It also includes beloved cult classics, indie gems, and all new Tubi Originals meaning that there’s no shortage of chilling content and thus, something for everyone now available all year round.

“Horror isn’t seasonal. For millions of fans, it’s their version of comfort viewing: something they return to ritualistically all year round,” Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi said in a statement. “We custom-built Terror on Tubi to give that fandom a home so they can indulge in what they already love and then follow the rabbit hole to discover something unexpected.”

Terror on Tubi Will Premiere Some Thrilling Originals This Fall

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While the Terror on Tubi hub is already live and stocked with some great options — we’re particularly excited about Tales From the Crypt, Skinamarink, and Resident Evil, as well as the more family-friendly Monsters vs Aliens— this fall will see some great titles come available this fall, including the original features Buzzkill and R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead 2. Additionally, expect the Terror on Tubi Hub to go international as well, for Canada, the U.K., Australia, Mexico, and Latin America with each market getting locally tailored horror selections. Check out the fall Terror on Tubi Hub lineup for yourself below.

Tubi Original Feature Films:

BUZZKILL: When a group of sorority sisters find themselves trapped with a vengeful killer, party-girl Nora (Siena Agudong) knows that the drunker she gets, the more her tipsy memories start revealing clues about who’s murdering her friends. But she’d better hurry, or her next vodka soda might be her last. The film stars Siena Agudong (Carrie), Brec Bassinger (Final Destination Bloodlines), and Aliyah’s Interlude (English Teacher), and is written by Suzanne Keilly (SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE) and directed by Jem Garrard (R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD).

When a group of sorority sisters find themselves trapped with a vengeful killer, party-girl Nora (Siena Agudong) knows that the drunker she gets, the more her tipsy memories start revealing clues about who’s murdering her friends. But she’d better hurry, or her next vodka soda might be her last. The film stars Siena Agudong (Carrie), Brec Bassinger (Final Destination Bloodlines), and Aliyah’s Interlude (English Teacher), and is written by Suzanne Keilly (SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE) and directed by Jem Garrard (R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD). R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD 2: Based on the story by R.L. Stine, this continuation to the wildly popular movie beginswhen a new Pumpkinhead curse awakens in Redhaven, and Sam and Becka must stop it before it claims the entire town. Jem Garrard will be returning to write and direct the sequel.

Tubi Creator Exclusive Series:

CARTER’S HAUNTED HOUSE: A next-level expansion of Carter’s iconic annual haunted house—now turned into a full behind-the-scenes build-out and terrifying experience. The audience follows Carter from wild ideation and design meetings to shopping trips, set builds, and casting his creator friends… who then must survive the final haunted experience.

A next-level expansion of Carter’s iconic annual haunted house—now turned into a full behind-the-scenes build-out and terrifying experience. The audience follows Carter from wild ideation and design meetings to shopping trips, set builds, and casting his creator friends… who then must survive the final haunted experience. CREEPERS: In a post-apocalyptic wasteland where only teenagers and a handful of struggling adults remain, radiation is turning some teens into unpredictable “Creepers”, monsters hiding in plain sight. As they fight to survive and rebuild society, the biggest threats aren’t just the creatures outside but the ones their friends might suddenly become.

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland where only teenagers and a handful of struggling adults remain, radiation is turning some teens into unpredictable “Creepers”, monsters hiding in plain sight. As they fight to survive and rebuild society, the biggest threats aren’t just the creatures outside but the ones their friends might suddenly become. UNLIKELY CO-HOSTS: Kelsi Davies will travel the world to uncover haunted locations, but she isn’t making this journey alone. Joining her will be some truly unexpected cohosts, from Adam McArthur, lead voice actor from “Jujutsu Kaisen” and a skeptic that is slowly becoming a believer, to other voice actors from Demon Slayer, WWE stars like Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi, and paranormal enthusiasts like George Lopez, who actively wants to investigate with Kelsi.

Kelsi Davies will travel the world to uncover haunted locations, but she isn’t making this journey alone. Joining her will be some truly unexpected cohosts, from Adam McArthur, lead voice actor from “Jujutsu Kaisen” and a skeptic that is slowly becoming a believer, to other voice actors from Demon Slayer, WWE stars like Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi, and paranormal enthusiasts like George Lopez, who actively wants to investigate with Kelsi. GHOST HUNTING: A group of skeptical comedians confront the unknown as The Try Guys dive into ghost hunting, exploring reportedly haunted locations and testing their fears in search of proof, laughs, and whatever might be lurking in the dark.

A group of skeptical comedians confront the unknown as The Try Guys dive into ghost hunting, exploring reportedly haunted locations and testing their fears in search of proof, laughs, and whatever might be lurking in the dark. UNLISTED: Desperate to stay relevant, four washed-up content creators livestream their search for a missing YouTuber linked to a chilling conspiracy video. As they venture deep into the woods in hopes of answers, a fantastical herb and clicks, they uncover something sinister…proving not all content is meant to go viral.

Fan Favorites:

Tubi’s Terror on Tubi Hub is available now – if you dare.