McFarlane Toys to Make Dune Action Figures

Fans have only gotten a handful of glimpses at the upcoming Dune adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, but one of the biggest names in the world of action figures, McFarlane Toys, revealed that it will be crafting figures for the film this fall. The company made the announcement on Facebook, merely sharing an image of the film's key art, while also teasing when to expect our first looks at the figures. Given the beloved nature of the sci-fi novel from Frank Herbert and the ambitious vision of the project Villeneuve has shared with fans up to this point, this project seems like the perfect collaboration to honor the project.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

The narrative was previously brought to life in 1984 by filmmaker David Lynch, but the ambitious nature of the project and massive scope of the storyline resulted in conflicts between him and the studio, with Lynch confirming earlier this year that he has no interest in the new take on the material.

"I have zero interest in Dune," Lynch confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me."

The star of that adaptation, Kyle MacLachlan, still holds the source material dear enough to have enthusiasm for the upcoming film.

"I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he's put together a really cool cast," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com. "I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it's one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

Dune is slated to hit theaters on December 18th.

