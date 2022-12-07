Dune Official Graphic Novel Adaptation Releases

Dune's Official Graphic Novel Adaptation is on-sale this week. Legendary Comics announced the release last year, and we finally have an extensive look at what the adaptation will look like. Telling the story of Denis Villeneuve's Dune in particular, Paul Atreides' journey is rendered by writer Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes) with art by Drew Johnson (Godzilla Dominion). Digital painter Zid (Kingdom Kong) provide the color work for the title. There's all kinds of gorgeous scenes that bring the cinematic vision of Dune to the page. Another added bonus is a cover by comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz. Struges sat down with Prism Comics to talk about some of the challenges with this adaptation.

"For me, the difficult part was that I am so in love with the world that I wanted to include all this background, all this history, and just all of this stuff from the book, and they were like, "You can't do that." I guess something in the licensing agreement means that you can only use the stuff that they agreed to let them use, and it's very specific," Sturges said. "It was really painful for me because I wanted to include (and show-off) all of this stuff from the book. I snuck some stuff in there, but I had to really limit the details. I snuck in some Chakobsa dialogue. I snuck in references to things that are not in the film. I wanted to give readers who were fans of the book something."

Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel is out today! Find your copy wherever books are sold! #DuneMovie #LegendaryComics #OutNow pic.twitter.com/eYY3lsGZNj — Legendary Comics (@LegendaryComics) December 6, 2022

What's in the Graphic Novel?

Here's how Legendary describes the big release: "Legendary Comics proudly presents the official graphic novel adaptation of the Academy Award-winning sci-fi epic DUNE directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on the acclaimed novel by visionary author Frank Herbert. This lavishly illustrated adaptation brings the vivid, mind-bending visuals of the landmark sci-fi masterpiece to life, offering readers a thrilling new way to see the future and experience DUNE."

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

