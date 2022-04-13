Dune Star Denies Rumors They Aren’t Returning For Sequel

After surprising audiences and scooping up several Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve’s take on Dune is set to return for a sequel, which will reportedly begin filming later this year. Reports have swirled around Dune: Part Two, particularly with regards to what new and returning cast members could be a part of its massive ensemble. Fans recently began to speculate about whether or not Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck would be returning for the sequel, after his name was not listed among the cast list on IMDb. As Brolin recently confirmed to Collider, he will in fact be reprising his role in Dune: Part Two, and he’s very proud of being involved in the sequel.

“I am a part of Dune: Part Two, to the ridiculous extent of when somebody mentioned to me that it wasn’t on IMDb, I actually went out of my way to call Liz (his publicist) and say, “Can you please put that on IMDb?” Because it’s a proud moment for me, man,” Brolin explained.

Later on in the interview, Brolin teased that he and his co-star, Stilgar actor Javier Bardem, will have more fight scenes within the sequel, and are already beginning to prepare for that aspect of production.

“Javier [Bardem] and I had a similar thing that we both admitted to each other at the Oscars, because we both have a little bit of paunch right now,” Brolin revealed. “And we talked to Denis. We hadn’t read anything, and we talked to Denis the week before. He was like, ‘You guys are fighting the whole time. And you’ve been in the desert with the Fremen and all that.’ And we f-cking panicked. We looked down and saw this little friend that we’ve been holding on our abdomen. So we were both on full diet mode at the Oscars, even though you absolutely couldn’t tell. We were already in diet mode, in panic diet mode.”

Dune: Part Two is also expected to see the return of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Zendaya as Chani, with Florence Pugh in negotiations to play Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler in talks to play Feyd-Rautha.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023.