Dune: Part Two New Look Released

Dune: Part Two is quickly approaching its new release date, and Warner Bros. Pictures is reminding fans of that fact with some brand new looks at the film!

WB has released more Dune: Part Two images that show Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides in a knife duel with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), his counterpart and rival from House Harkonnen. Butler (Elvis) is set to play a major new character in this next chapter of the story. As Paul trains with the Fremen of Arrakis to both defeat House Harkonnen and restore his family's reign, Feyd-Rautha will be tapped by his uncle, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) to be his successor and the new leader of House Harkonnen. With Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) making it clear that Arrakis is a key territory, Paul and Feyd are fighting each other for to decide the fate of the next era of the galaxy. And even if Paul wins, there's still going to be a split in his heart between his duty to his family and his duty to the Fremen.

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) return in the sequel, which introduces the deadly Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler). Read more at the link and check out the new issue when it hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February >>> https://t.co/PrPuAP44T6 pic.twitter.com/yhEt9NHzKL — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 29, 2024

The other Images shared by Total Film lean more toward the existential conflict that's in the subtext of this second chapter of Dune. One image shows Chalamet's Paul looking either Christ-like or Vader-like (depending on how you view the image) as he walks through the Arrakis desert in a hooded cloak. The (seemingly) natural sunlight framed behind Chalamet is just a renewed testament to how beautifully director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser (Zero Dark Thirty, The Batman, Rogue One) have shot this new vision of Frank Herbert's Dune novel. If nothing else, David Lynch's iconic 1984 film became iconic for its production design, costuming, and visual style – and now Villeneuve's Dune has six Oscars, in part for its production design, with its costumes and overall level of cinematic achievement having been recognized with ten overall Academy Awards nominations in 2022.

Lastly, the new images feature Zendaya's Chani, the Fremen warrior who is starts to have a romantic link with Paul in this next part of the story. Zendaya fans were a bit let down by how little screen time she had in the first movie; it's been made abundantly clear that Part Two will make her a main player, for sure.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.