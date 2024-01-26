Dune: Part Two New Look Revealed by Total Film

Dune: Part Two is heading to theaters in March, and a new poster dropped today in honor of the film's IMAX release. The highly-anticipated sequel will see the return of director Denis Villeneuve as well as Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani in addition to a star-studded supporting cast. The Warner Bros. picture is the latest film to grace the cover of Total Film magazine, which includes an exciting new look at Chalamet and Zendaya.

"Exclusive: Head back to Arrakis with Total Film's brand new cover story on Dune: Part Two! The subscriber-exclusive cover is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover (right) hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February!" Total Film shared on Twitter. You can check out the post, which includes their new cover image, below:

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released on March 1st.