Long live the fans. IMAX has put tickets on sale for the Dune: Part Two Fan First Premiere early screenings, giving fans the first crack at the next chapter of Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning sci-fi saga. The IMAX exclusive early premiere is one night only: 7:00 p.m. on February 25. (The Timothée Chalamet-led sequel — which features a star-studded ensemble that includes Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh — will have a three-week run in IMAX when it opens wide on March 1.) Dune 2 Fan First Premiere tickets are on sale now through the IMAX website.

Tickets for the regular release go on sale Friday, January 26. Fans who can't wait to return to the deserts of Arrakis can purchase tickets for Christopher Nolan's Tenet in IMAX, a one-week engagement that also includes a special Dune 2 preview. That exclusive sneak peek will run from February 23 through the film's theatrical debut on March 1. The re-release of 2021's Dune is now playing in select IMAX theaters.

#FilmedForIMAX by Denis Villeneuve & presented entirely in our exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio, #DuneMovie will be the movie event of 2024. Get tickets today for a special early preview on February 25, #OnlyInIMAX: https://t.co/dQ3vwnxC4g pic.twitter.com/1Htwt7bMg1 — IMAX (@IMAX) January 25, 2024

Continuing the adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic novel, Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast of returning and new stars includes Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Christopher Walken (Severance), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die), Souheila Yacoub (No Man's Land), with Stellan Skarsgård (Star Wars: Andor), Charlotte Rampling (Assassin's Creed), and Javier Bardem (The Little Mermaid).

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve recently told Total Film. "The second movie, it's more of an action film than the first part. It's more muscular." Villeneuve is also planning Dune 3, titled Dune Messiah, as well as the Duniverse expansion series Dune: Prophecy for Max (formerly HBO Max).

Dune: Part Two opens only in theaters March 1.