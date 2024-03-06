Dune: Part Two's Rebecca Ferguson Cast in New Movie With Chris Pratt

You can currently catch Rebecca Ferguson on the big screen in Dune: Part Two as Lady Jessica. The movie is doing extremely well at the box office and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 95% audience score. Ferguson, who is also known for the Mission: Impossible franchise, recently went viral for revealing she once had a bad experience with an "idiot" co-star who is well known. Ferguson has worked with many famous actors throughout her career, and she will soon be teaming up with another big star: Chris Pratt.

According to Deadline, Pratt and Ferguson are starring in Amazon MGM Studios' new sci-fi thriller, Mercy. The film is being directed by Timur Bekmambetov (Ben-Hur 2016) with a script from Marco van Belle (Arthur & Merlin). The project is being produced by Charles Roven who recently received an Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer. Roven is producing with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon along with Bekmambetov's BEL banner, and Majd Nassif. The film is expected to begin production this spring. You can read a description of the film below:

"Set in the near future when capital crime has increased, Mercy follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

When Is Dune: Messiah Being Released?

Despite the fact that Dune: Part Two was just released, fans are already wondering about the threequel. Director Denis Villeneuve recently spoke about the next installment, Dune: Messiah, and explained that he's not interested in rushing out the film.

"There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don't want to rush it," Villeneuve confirmed to The Times of London. "The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

However, composer Hans Zimmer has already started on the score for the third film.

"I'm writing because I know that we will be greenlit for Part Two," Zimmer told Villeneuve. "And secondly, I think it'd be good for me to carry on writing and maybe inspire you with some things."

"Josh [Brolin] and I actually have probably two or three songs from the first movie that never made it into the movie," Zimmer recently shared with Variety when talked about co-writing Gurney's song with Brolin. "And I think Josh and I need to go and do our unplugged version very soon."

"Of course," Zimmer told the outlet when asked if he's still writing music for Dune. "Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we're going and I know we're not done."

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more updates about Mercy.