Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shares Support of Rebecca Ferguson After Recalling Mistreatment on Set

This weekend, you can catch Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune: Part Two in theaters. The reviews for the new film have been extremely positive, and the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the sequel a 4 out of 5, and called it a "thrilling journey." The movie's star-studded cast has been busy doing press, and Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) recently made headlines talking about an unnamed former co-star.

Ferguson called the actor an "idiot" and revealed they screamed at her and made her cry. While she confirmed the actor in question wasn't Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, many people online have been speculating about who it could be. Ferguson starred in Hercules (2014) with Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock, and he took to social media to comment on her story.

"Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I'd like to find out who did this," Johnson shared. Considering people have been trying to guess who Ferguson was talking about, Johnson's comment could be a result of being suggested as the actor in question. You can view his tweet below:

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson said while appearing on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?' I stood there just breaking," Ferguson continued. "Because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released on March 1st.