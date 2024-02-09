Dwayne Johnson Confirms Live-Action Moana Plans With New Actress and Lin-Manuel Miranda Return

This week, Disney announced plans for Moana 2, revealing the animated sequel would be heading to theaters later this year. It's currently unclear if Auil'i' Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock will be returning to voice the roles of Moana and Maui, but it's been reported that they are both in talks to return for the project. However, Johnson is confirmed to be playing Maui again in the live-action remake of Moana. Hamilton director Thomas Kail has been tapped to helm the upcoming movie, and Johnson just confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to tackle the music. During a chat with ET Online, Johnson also spoke about the search for the live-action Moana, since Cravalho will not be playing the titular character.

"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been," Johnson shared. "The global search to find our Moana -- which -- between you and I, we found her -- not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

"Lin Manuel Miranda's coming back. We're doing the music. Tommy Kail is our director, who directed Hamilton," he continued. "You put everybody together and you want to put the best team together and then you really go for it." The Rock added that he was "excited" to start shooting the film later this year. "The scale should be beautiful," he teased.

During the interview, Johnson also addressed Moana 2.

"It's very exciting. I can't wait for fans to see the film, the technology, the effects, cutting edge," Johnson said. "We all really went for it. We thought if we're gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let's really go for it."

"You also have the benefit and the beauty of the ocean. In Moana... the ocean is alive, so when the ocean has a heartbeat and a pulse, that's just a whole different thing," he added. "I can't wait. All new music, which we're excited."

Despite Miranda's involvement with the Moana remake, it's been reported that the Hamilton scribe is not making the musical for the animated sequel. While Johnson hasn't been officially confirmed for Moana 2, his involvement is likely considering his comments, and the fact that he took to Instagram to share the sequel's teaser when it was announced. You can check it out below:

Are you excited for Moana 2 and the live-action remake of Moana?