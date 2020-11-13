Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson Teases Reveal from Netflix’s Biggest and Priciest Movie Yet

✖

Dwayne Johnson is putting movie fans on notice for an upcoming reveal from Red Notice, Johnson's big-budgeted Netflix action-comedy co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. At a reported cost of upwards of $200 million, star and producer Johnson has touted the original movie from his Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber as the streamer's "largest commitment ever to a feature film." The Red Notice price tag tops the reported budgets of Netflix's Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman ($160+ million), the Will Smith-starring Bright ($90+ million), and the Reynolds and Michael Bay actioner 6 Underground ($150 million).

"Red Notice is the largest investment @Netflix has made thus far in a film - and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners - and deliver an awesome movie for our global audience," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post with photos from the set of Red Notice. Johnson then teased a "big release date announcement coming up very soon," adding the hashtag "holidays 2021."

In April, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos confirmed Red Notice would release in the fourth quarter of the year. Netflix previously released Kurt Russell's Santa Claus movie The Christmas Chronicles and The Irishman on streaming over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018 and 2019, respectively, signaling a potential late November drop for Red Notice.

"In the world of international crime, an Interpol-issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted," Johnson wrote on Instagram when announcing the start of filming in early 2020. Johnson's Interpol agent Rusty is the "world's greatest tracker," who is brought together with the world's greatest art thief (Wonder Woman star Gadot) and the world's greatest conman (Deadpool star Reynolds).

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia-shot Red Notice wrapped production in November after implementing what Johnson called the "most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood."

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopoulos, Red Notice is streaming on Netflix later in 2021.