Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel Takes to Instagram to Ask Dwayne Johnson to Return in Sequel

Vin Diesel seems to be imploring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to set whatever differences they may have aside and sign on for Fast and Furious 10. Fans likely remember that Diesel and Johnsons reportedly feuded on the set of their last Fast and Furious movie together, and that tension spilled into the public eye, continuing even after the film’s release. Johnson went on to film a spinoff movie with Jason Statham, Hobbs and Shaw, and he has ideas for a sequel. But it seems Diesel would like Johnson to reprise his role as Hobbs for the next Fast and Furious movie.

:My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Previously, fellow Fast and Furious star Ludacris said the situation between Diesel and Johnson was delicate. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” Ludacris told Us Weekly. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

At one point, the tensions between Diesel and Johnson supposedly got to the point that they never appeared in the same scene together in The Fate of the Furious, which led to Hobbs & Shaw. “I wanted to forgo drama,” Johnson said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.” At one point during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, Johnson blasted an unnamed co-star in an Instagram post that was quickly deleted. “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story,” the post read. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.”

