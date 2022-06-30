Beloved Eddie Murphy Franchise Heading to Paramount+
Axel Foley is on the move to a new streaming home. The Beverly Hills Cop franchise has always been a favorite amongst movie fans, and those films are about to get a little bit easier to watch. All three installments in the classic Eddie Murphy series are heading to the same streaming service at the start of July, so fans who have been waiting to rewatch the films (or check them out for the first time) can do just that.
This week, Paramount+ revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of July. There is a long list of films hitting the service on July 1st, and that list includes Beverly Hills Cop, Beverly Hills Cop II, and Beverly Hills Cop III.
The Murphy trilogy may be one of the highlights of Paramount+ next month, but the service has quite a lot in store. Here's the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ on July 1st:
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
Are you excited to check out the Beverly Hills Cop movies on Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!