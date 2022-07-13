Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2022

July is just a few days away and Paramount+ is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to be excited about the month ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout July. From original animated projects to beloved '80s films, there's something on the way for just about everybody over the next few weeks.

The month is set to get started on Friday with a ton of new movies making their way to Paramount+. On July 1st, the streaming service is set to add films like Beverly Hills Cop, A Night at the Roxbury, Clueless, Gladiator, The Italian Job, Seabiscuit, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and quite a few others.

For fans of adult animation, there are a couple of big titles to get excited about in July. Following the debut of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe this month, Paramount+ is set to add two more seasons of the original animated series on July 14th. One day prior to that, South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 will make its debut on the service.

You can check out the full Paramount+ July lineup below!