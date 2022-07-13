Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2022
July is just a few days away and Paramount+ is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to be excited about the month ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout July. From original animated projects to beloved '80s films, there's something on the way for just about everybody over the next few weeks.
The month is set to get started on Friday with a ton of new movies making their way to Paramount+. On July 1st, the streaming service is set to add films like Beverly Hills Cop, A Night at the Roxbury, Clueless, Gladiator, The Italian Job, Seabiscuit, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and quite a few others.
For fans of adult animation, there are a couple of big titles to get excited about in July. Following the debut of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe this month, Paramount+ is set to add two more seasons of the original animated series on July 14th. One day prior to that, South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 will make its debut on the service.
You can check out the full Paramount+ July lineup below!
July 1
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
July 13
South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2
Freakish (Season 1)
July 14
Beavis and Butt-Head (Seasons 5 and 7)prevnext
July 20
100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
Behind the Music (Season 1)
Guidance (Seasons 1 – 3)
It's Pony (Season 1)
Love Daily (Season 1)
Peppa Pig (Season 8)