Eddie Murphy Christmas Movie Breaks Streaming Record for Amazon MGM Studios

Here comes Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched movie — right down Candy Cane Lane. Amazon announced that the Eddie Murphy-starring Christmas movie, which premiered on the service on December 1, debuted as the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video in its first three days of release. The holiday comedy is also the most-streamed Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie ever in the U.S., and among the top 10 worldwide film debuts ever on the service. According to analytics firm Screen Engine/ASI, Candy Cane Lane debuted with the highest reported viewership among streaming (PVOD & SVOD) movie releases for the weekend ending December 3.

"The sensational debut of Eddie Murphy's first-ever Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, is a true demonstration of how joyful, family-oriented stories can touch the hearts of viewers around the world," said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios. "We are so proud of our wonderful director Reginald Hudlin, along with the dynamic Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, our partners at Imagine Entertainment, and the rest of the all-star cast and team of creatives that brought this original and festive IP to life."

Amazon MGM Studios — previously Amazon Studios until its merger with MGM in 2021 — previously debuted streaming-exclusive originals like Troop Zero, 7500, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, Samaritan, and The Burial. Murphy's own Coming 2 America was the first Prime Video movie to debut at No. 1 and was its most-watched streaming movie title during the pandemic in 2021.

Candy Cane Lane is a holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

The movie received generally negative reviews from critics and continued Murphy's rotten streak on Rotten Tomatoes at 42%.

Murphy, Ross, and Bell lead a cast that includes Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Candy Cane Lane is now streaming on Prime Video.