Christmas Movies Already Dominating Hulu's Streaming Charts
Hulu subscribers are getting in the holiday spirit now that December is almost here.
Late last week, Hulu added a slew of beloved Christmas movies to its streaming roster. Titles like Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and several others made their way to Hulu, giving subscribers plenty of options for the holiday season. Apparently it didn't take those subscribers very long to catch on — or get into the holiday spirit. Many of those new Christmas movie arrivals are already among the biggest titles on Hulu.
Hulu's recently launched Top 15 feature is a daily updating list counting down the most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming service, similar to the Netflix Top 10. Monday's edition of the list shows that the new Christmas movies have already become the most popular films on the service.
Elf holds the number one spot on Monday's Hulu Top 15, followed by The Polar Express and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in the next two spots. Other Christmas movies like Four Christmases, The Holiday, Fred Claus, and Jack Frost also appear on the list. Nearly half of Hulu's Top 15 on Monday are Christmas titles.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Hulu Top 15 list below!
1. Elf
"One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf — and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole."prevnext
2. The Polar Express
"A doubting boy boards a magical train on Christmas Eve, headed to Santa Claus's home at the North Pole. Based on the classic Christmas story by Chris Van Allsburg."prevnext
3. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
"Clark Griswold, who dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous films, has decided to stay home for the holiday — and the neighborhood will never be the same."prevnext
4. Life of the Party
"Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience — embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys."prevnext
5. The Kardashians
"The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. From the second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it altogether, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family."prevnext
6. Four Christmases
"Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon deck the halls with four dysfunctional families when their holiday plans go hilariously awry."prevnext
7. Kandahar
"In Kandahar, undercover CIA operative Tom Harris is stuck deep in hostile Afghanistan after sabotaging an Iranian nuclear reactor. His operation is exposed by a whistleblower who details the CIA's involvement, he has 30 hours to fight his way out."prevnext
8. The Holiday
"Two women — one living in L.A. and the other in England — try to change their romantic luck by switching homes for the holidays."prevnext
9. Fred Claus
"Sibling rivalry heads to the North Pole for the holidays when Santa Claus' older brother arrives looking for a handout in this comedy."prevnext
10. Space Jam
"Swackhammer, an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the Nerdlucks, heads to Earth to kidnap Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, Bugs challenges them to a basketball game to determine their fate."prevnext
11. Black Cake
"Eleanor Bennett loses her battle cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin."prevnext
12. Fargo
"A series of unexpected events lands Dot in hot water and she is plunged back into a life she thought she left behind."prevnext
13. Jack Frost
"A boy's magical harmonica reincarnates his dead father within the body of a snowman!"prevnext
14. Central Intelligence
"Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart team up in this hit film about a high-school loser-turned-CIA operative who involves a classmate in a case."prevnext
15. A Murder at the End of the World
"A young woman accepts a mysterious invitation from a billionaire and his wife."prev