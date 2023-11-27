Christmas Movies Already Dominating Hulu's Streaming Charts

Late last week, Hulu added a slew of beloved Christmas movies to its streaming roster. Titles like Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and several others made their way to Hulu, giving subscribers plenty of options for the holiday season. Apparently it didn't take those subscribers very long to catch on — or get into the holiday spirit. Many of those new Christmas movie arrivals are already among the biggest titles on Hulu.

Hulu's recently launched Top 15 feature is a daily updating list counting down the most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming service, similar to the Netflix Top 10. Monday's edition of the list shows that the new Christmas movies have already become the most popular films on the service.

Elf holds the number one spot on Monday's Hulu Top 15, followed by The Polar Express and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in the next two spots. Other Christmas movies like Four Christmases, The Holiday, Fred Claus, and Jack Frost also appear on the list. Nearly half of Hulu's Top 15 on Monday are Christmas titles.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Hulu Top 15 list below!