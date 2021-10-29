Edgar Wright's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming

With projects like Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver, Edgar Wright has absolutely become a fan-favorite in the realm of movies. The beloved director actually released two movies in 2021 — and it looks like the latest one is now available to stream. Last Night in Soho, Wright's psychological thriller that was released last fall, is now available to stream on HBO Max as of Friday, July 1st. This will give viewers the opportunity to dive into, or revisit, the genre-bending film. Wright celebrated the news on Twitter, tweeting that fans should "escape the sweltering summer by disappearing down some very dark alleys in Soho."

Last Night in Soho follows Eloise "Ellie" Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a young girl passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The film also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

"First and foremost, he gave me a list of around 50 or so films to make my way through, all horror and psychological thriller films from around the '60s: Rosemary's Baby, Repulsion, Don't Look Now." McKenzie said of Wright in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. "That really allowed me to get an idea of the mood, the visuals, the psychological thriller that he wanted. He had a lot of storyboards. Every single shot in the entire film had been storyboarded. When we completed each shot, he'd rip the storyboard off and throw it into a box with all the other completed shots. He just knew exactly what he wanted. He had a mood reel for each character, where he stitched together a whole bunch of clips that he really liked, drawing inspiration from a whole range of films."

"I'm a big believer in fate, and I feel like the people I'm supposed to work with end up doing it in a weird way," Taylor-Joy added. "I didn't chase Scott Frank. We were supposed to make The Queen's Gambit together. I met Edgar for the first time straight after The Witch, and that was the first time that he told me about Last Night in Soho. So, we've been talking about this project for years. I'd only done two films at that point and only one of them was out. He had me cast [in McKenzie's role of Eloise] as the audience's viewpoint, and then Edgar and I thought it would be more fun to be the slightly audacious type [as Sandie]. Edgar is a huge film buff and he definitely loves the horror genre and he wanted to pay homage to that. But I do think the very nature of the story that we're telling, it's so in the characters' heads and you really invest in Thomasin's character. You get engulfed into her literal dreams."

