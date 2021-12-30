Edgar Wright Watched 330 Movies In 2021 And Here’s A List Of All Of Them

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but 365 movies keeps itself just outside of filmmaker Edgar Wright’s reach, apparently. The Last Night in Soho director apparently decided to watch a movie a day in 2021, something that was probably already probably impossible, since he was doing a press junket for his own movie this year. Still, he did admirably, watching more than 300 movies, and provided Twitter with a list of them, deadpanning that he had come to accept his inability to watch another 35 movies in the next 48 hours before the end of 2021.

Wright’s list, as you can imagine, is quite varied. It contains everything from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Matrix Resurrections to classics like The Blues Brothers and even Wright’s own Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

You can see the tweets below.

Tried to watch a film for every day of the year and came up short by 35. But, I was doing press pretty much non-stop for two of my own, so forgive me. Anyway, here's 330 films I did see in 2021. (NB: *Denotes first time watch / Bold & Underlined denotes seen at cinema) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TYzkpRa9jp — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 30, 2021

As you can see, in spite of the state of the world right now, Wright managed to get to 40 movies in cinemas.

In Last Night in Soho, “Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”

You can grab Last Night in Soho on Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2022. Below, you can see a breakdown of the bonus features on the home release.