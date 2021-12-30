Edgar Wright Watched 330 Movies In 2021 And Here’s A List Of All Of Them

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but 365 movies keeps itself just outside of filmmaker Edgar Wright’s reach, apparently. The Last Night in Soho director apparently decided to watch a movie a day in 2021, something that was probably already probably impossible, since he was doing a press junket for his own movie this year. Still, he did admirably, watching more than 300 movies, and provided Twitter with a list of them, deadpanning that he had come to accept his inability to watch another 35 movies in the next 48 hours before the end of 2021.
Wright’s list, as you can imagine, is quite varied. It contains everything from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Matrix Resurrections to classics like The Blues Brothers and even Wright’s own Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can see the tweets below.
As you can see, in spite of the state of the world right now, Wright managed to get to 40 movies in cinemas.
In Last Night in Soho, “Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”
You can grab Last Night in Soho on Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2022. Below, you can see a breakdown of the bonus features on the home release.
- Making-of Featurettes
- Meet Eloise – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life.
- Dreaming of Sandie – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period.
- Smoke and Mirrors – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960’s time periods.
- On the Streets of Soho – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time.
- Time Traveling – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960’s Soho.
- Deleted Scenes
- Animatics
- First Dream
- Shadow Men
- Murder
- Final Confrontation
- Extras
- Hair & Makeup Tests
- Lighting & VFX Tests
- Wide-Angle Witness Cam
- Action Town Hall Steadicam Rehearsal
- “Downtown” Music Video
- Trailers
- Feature Commentary with director/co-writer Edgar Wright, editor Paul Machliss, and composer Steve Price
- Feature Commentary with director/co-writer Edgar Wright and co-writer Kristy Wilson-Cairns