Fast and Furious Franchise Star Elsa Pataky Does “Faceplanting Backflip” in Birthday Video From Chris Hemsworth

Happy Birthday, Elsa Pataky! July 18th marked the 44th birthday of the actor best known for playing Elena Neves in The Fast and the Furious franchise, having appeared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. The actor is also married to Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Hemsworth, who took to Instagram today to share a video of his wife in honor of her special day.

“Happy birthday @elsapatakyconfidential Your faceplanting backflips are truly one of a kind 😘😘😘😘,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out the fun video below:

Pataky is not expected to appear in the upcoming F9, which is no surprise considering her character did not survive the franchise's eighth installment. Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, F9 was pushed back from its May 2020 release date to April of 2021. Recently, franchise star Ludacris hinted that the upcoming movie could take the crew to space, which is something fans have joked about for quite a while.

As for Hemsworth, the actor recently celebrated the fact that his latest movie, Extraction, is Netflix's number one original movie of all time. Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo has closed his deal to return to write the script for the film and return as a producer. It's unclear what story the follow-up will tell but it could be a prequel or a proper sequel. Both Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are set to begin negotiations once the script is complete.

Hemsworth will also soon be returning to Marvel to reprise his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return of director Taika Waititi. In addition to Hemsworth, the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie

As for the birthday girl, Pataky currently does not have any projects in the work listed on IMDb, but she was recently seen starring in the show Tidelands.

