Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Extraction Being Netflix's Top Original Movie of All Time

✖

Earlier this week came the reveal from Netflix of the top 10 original films from the streaming service of all time. Surprisingly the list is exclusively films from the past two years but the number one title wasn't even close to the others on the list. Sitting atop the pile and #1 on Netflix is the Chris Hemsworth starring action film Extraction with over 99 million views since it was released. The actor took to Instagram to react to the news, writing: "Can’t thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest."

To give you an idea of the difference between Extraction and the rest of the films on the Top 10 list, the number 2 film on the list was Bird Box with 10 million fewer views. Spenser Confidential landed at #3 with 85 million followed by 6 Underground (83 million), Murder Mystery (73 million), and The Irishman (64 million). Numbers 6 through 10 on the list include Triple Frontier (63 million), The Wrong Missy (59 million), The Platform (56 million), and The Perfect Date (48 million)

The success of Extraction was made crystal clear after its premiere when Netflix announced that it had the biggest premiere on the service of any original film. It didn't take long for the streamer to announce that work had begun on a follow-up as well.

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo has closed his deal to return to write the script for the film and return as a producer. It's unclear what story the follow-up will tell but it could be a prequel or a proper sequel. Both Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are not yet attached and will only begin negotiations once the script is complete.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time," Russo told Deadline in a previous interview. "We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Netflix previously confirmed the official number of people that Hemsworth's Tyler Rake kills in the film, putting the number at 183 people, making him a more deadly killer in one film than horror movie icons like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers have across their entire franchises.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.