Emily Blunt in Talks for New Steven Spielberg Movie

It was announced last month that Steven Spielberg (Raiders of the Lost Arc, Jurassic Park) will be directing an untitled "event movie" for Amblin and Universal that is set to be released in 2026. Not much is known about the project, but it is based on a story by Spielberg, and David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible) is set to write the script with Kristie Macosko Krieger producing. Now, it looks like Spielberg may have found his star. According to Deadline, Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, The Fall Guy) is currently in talks to be one of two leads of the project. If Blunt does end up signing on to the film, it will mark her first time working with the legendary director.

Spielberg's untitled new project will be the director's first summer release in many years. For the last decade or so, the director has been notoriously more selective with his projects and has been alternating between "event" blockbuster films like Ready Player One and The Adventures of Tintin and personal/prestige projects such as Lincoln and The Fabelmans.

As for Blunt, the star was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year for her role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and recently starred alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, which is already available on digital.

Will Emily Blunt Join the MCU?

Emily Blunt's real-life husband, John Krasinski, previously played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he won't be continuing the role in future projects. For years, fans wanted to see Krasinski and Blunt in the MCU together, but she's not interested in portraying a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow, and the fan-casting was in full force when it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot. Many hoped Blunt would play Sue Storm, but the role has since gone to Vanessa Kirby with Pedro Pascal taking on the role of Reed Richards.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Stay tuned for more updates about Spielberg's next film.