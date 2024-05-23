Steven Spielberg Untitled Event Movie Gets Summer 2026 Release Date

Steven Spielberg has an untitled "event movie" set for release in 2026. Few details have been announced: The release date of the film will be May 15, 2026, and David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Indiana Jones 5) will be penning the script.

While that isn't much to go on, it is significant enough. For the last decade (or more) Steven Spielberg has been in a phase of his career where he's much more selective with his projects, which tend to alternate between big "event" blockbuster films (Ready Player One, BFG, The Adventures of Tintin) and personal/prestige pictures (Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, West Side Story, The Fabelmans). Ready Player One was the last official blockbuster film that Spielberg did (way back in 2018), so there will be an eight-year gap between that film and the release of this new event film.

(Photo: Getty Images)

...Not that Spielberg has been resting on his laurels.

The Fabelmans was Spielberg's most personal work to date – a dramatized version of his childhood and upbringing, as well as the complicated relationship between his parents. For digging deep into his own life and its complications (and celebrating the "pure" love of filmmaking) Spielberg received seven Oscar Nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as winning two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.

While he may not jump behind the camera as often, Spielberg has never slowed the pace on his producer/executive producer role. Spielberg's name is attached to Paramount's Halo TV series, the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air; Warner Bros.' remake of The Color Purple (2023); Netflix's Life on Our Planet docuseries; Bradley Cooper's Oscar-bait film Maestro; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the upcoming animated prequel Transformers One – as well as the Jurassic World series, which is still ongoing.

Spielberg also keeps a crowded production slate, which includes the long-awaited Gremlins 3, another Tintin film, Real Steel 2, a long-delayed adaptation of the book Robopocalyse; this year's requel film Twisters and the next era of Jurassic World projects. It's conceivable that this 2026 "event film" could be any number of the projects we've heard him attached to over the years. In some cases that would be even more exciting than the director taking on a completely new film project.

Source: Deadline