Ready Player One Sequel Gets Update From Steven Spielberg

The director of the first film will serve as a producer on the second.

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is the most VFX-heavy movie the filmmaker has offered audiences the past decade, as he has been delivering more grounded experiences in recent years, with the filmmaker recently confirming that the sequel Ready Player Two is still in the works, though he is set to only be a producer. Knowing that he is involved in the experience at all, however, will excite fans, given that he's one of the most ambitious and compelling filmmakers in history. These comments also mark one of the only updates on a cinematic sequel since the release of the sequel novel back in 2020.

"We're in the discovery phase, trying to figure out what's next," Spielberg shared with Showbiz 411, while also confirming that he'll be serving as a producer on the project.

Warner Bros. was so excited about the world of Ready Player One that they bought the rights to the Ernest Cline novel before it had even been released, with Spielberg joining the project in 2015. With projects like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park to his name, the filmmaker had proven himself time and time again for being able to deliver audiences impressive spectacles. Coming off of films like Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The Post, the development of the pop culture-influenced and sci-fi-heavy adventure seemed like an unexpected creative decision for the filmmaker.

Ready Player One went on to take in $607 million worldwide and it sits at 72% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the last updates about the project came from author Cline himself.

"It's in the early stages right now, especially since Hollywood is in limbo right now," Cline confirmed with Inverse back in 2020. "But I can tell from the experience of making the first movie that everybody had a lot of fun. We talked about the possibility of there being a Ready Player Two when we were making Ready Player One. In Hollywood you never know. I really tried my best to focus on just writing a sequel to my book. There are characters in the movie that are alive that aren't alive in the book. I focused on trying to give fans the book without letting the film influence me. The movie will sort itself out later."

