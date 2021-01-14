Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey Confirms Return for Disney's Enchanted Sequel

✖

Gisele's real Prince Charming is coming back for the Enchanted sequel! When Disney announced that the second Enchanted movie, Disenchanted, was in development and heading to Disney+, star Amy Adams was the only cast member from the first film that was mentioned as part of the sequel. Many fans wondered how the sequel would work without Patrick Dempsey's Philip, whom Gisele ends up with in the end. There were some reports about Dempsey's involvement shortly after the film was announced, but nothing concrete. That changed on Thursday when Dempsey took it upon himself to make things official.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Dempsey was asked about the production of Disenchanted and whether or not he was taking part in the Disney film. He confirmed that he was definitely part of the cast, and that he's currently in the process of working through the script ahead of the planned shoot in the spring.

"I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together," Dempsey said. "There's talk that we'll be shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film," he added. "It was a fun project to be a part of."

There will be a new villain in Disenchanted, so the one character that fans are now waiting to hear about is Prince Edward, who was played by James Marsden. At the beginning of 2020, long before Disenchanted was announced by Disney, Marsden spoke with ComicBook.com and was unsure about his role in the franchise going forward, if there was going to be another movie.

"The odds are probably less so on [Enchanted 2] because they've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it," Marsden explained. "I think they're trying to get the script right. And I think Amy's interested, we haven't really spoken about it but I keep I keep hearing about it. But I also don't- you know, we've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth."

